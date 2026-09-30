Unlicensed fuel trucks endanger Ghanaians – Transparency International Ghana

The Executive Director of Transparency International Ghana, Mrs Mary Awelena Addah, has warned that allowing unlicensed trucks to transport fuel puts Ghanaians at risk, calling for stronger enforcement and accountability in the sector.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Corruption Watch on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, Mrs Addah raised concerns about licensing and monitoring gaps highlighted in the Auditor-General’s new report on the transportation of fuel to filling stations.

“If you are talking about trucks moving and these trucks are not licensed, it means we are putting at risk the people of Ghana,” she said.

Mrs Addah questioned the oversight of fuel trucks, particularly the responsibility for ensuring that vehicles do not divert from their intended destinations.

“Who is supposed to ensure that the trucks that are moving do not divert? Because issues around diversion are very key,” she asked.

She argued that compliance breaches should attract consequences, warning that leaving weaknesses unresolved creates opportunities for people to exploit the system.

“When gaps exist, people take advantage of those gaps,” she said.

Mrs Addah suggested that individuals involved in regulatory processes could benefit from weak enforcement. However, the discussion acknowledged that the audit made no direct finding of corruption, highlighting systemic failures and associated risks instead.

She stressed the need to close those gaps, strengthen monitoring and ensure that licensing requirements are enforced.

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