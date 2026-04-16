Fuel tanker carrying 54,000 litres crashes at Ahodwo in Kumasi

A major road incident involving a fuel tanker has been reported at Ahodwo, Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region, prompting an emergency response from the Ghana National Fire Service.

According to a post shared on Facebook by the Service, the tanker which was transporting approximately 54,000 litres of petrol, is said to have crashed into several used vehicles displayed for sale at a roadside garage near +2 Pub.

The impact caused significant damage to the parked vehicles and also raised immediate safety concerns among residents and business owners in the area.

In response to the incident, the GNFS swiftly dispatched a recovery truck to the scene to assist in towing the tanker to safety and to facilitate recovery operations.

Firefighters have since initiated cooling measures to reduce the risk of ignition given the highly flammable nature of the fuel.

Emergency crews worked diligently to stabilise the situation, secure the tanker, and safely remove it from the accident site.

Traffic in the vicinity was bwrly affected as authorities cordoned off the area to allow for uninterrupted recovery efforts.

Although no casualties were officially confirmed at the time of reporting, the incident heightened concerns over the safety of fuel transportation through busy urban areas.

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