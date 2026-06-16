Amenfiman Community Bank delivers 71% return on investment to shareholders

Amenfiman Community Bank has delivered a 71 percent return on investment for shareholders, with dividends declared for the year under review.

Over the past decade, the Bank has recorded not less than 30 percent year-on-year return on investment.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, Dr. Alexander Asmah, says the focus remains on the bank’s core duty, taking risks and managing them.

“What we do is that we take the risk, manage the risk, and do the business that most banks and financial institutions say is not possible,” he said.

“We tackle issues of agric financing and MSME financing. We do it so well that we mitigate the risk. So instead of the whole country recording 20% in non-performing loans, we recorded 1.6% in non-performing loans,” Dr. Asmah added.

According to him, mitigating the Bank’s non-performing loans improves profitability, and the amounts realized are ploughed back into the business.

In the year under review, the Bank delivered strong growth in performance and profitability.

The Annual Financial Report of the Bank reported a profit after tax of GH¢154.9 million, increasing profit margins by 180% compared to the previous year.

Dr. Asmah explained, “This growth underscores the strength of our business model, the effectiveness of our governance structures, and the resilience of our strategy in navigating a complex operating environment.”

Amenfiman Community Bank has expanded its total assets to over GH¢2.8 billion, representing 2,500% growth compared to 2015.

In the year under review, deposits exceeded GH¢2.3 billion.

“Operating income has grown by 79%, driven primarily by an 82% growth in interest income against a lower interest expense growth of 67%, or GH¢33.52 million,” the Bank’s report stated.

According to the Bank’s management, the recorded growth demonstrates the Bank’s ability to grow earnings and its capacity to manage costs and credit risk effectively in a volatile environment.

Deposits of the Bank also grew by 48% in 2025, reaching GH¢2.3 billion from GH¢1.55 billion in 2024.

The Bank has increased its lending, disbursing a total of GH¢1.60 billion in 2025, an increase of 182% compared to the previous year.

Dividends and Capital Injection

The Directors have proposed payment of 30% of net profit as dividend for shareholders.

This translates into GH¢46.4 million.

From this figure, 15% will be issued as bonus shares, while the remainder will be paid as cash.

The 2025 payout is above the previous year’s figure, which was GH¢11 million in bonus shares and a cash payment of GH¢5.5 million.

The Bank is undertaking an ongoing capital mobilisation programme, which is expected to increase the Bank’s capital to beyond GH¢100 million upon completion.

Before the decision was taken, the capital adequacy position of the Bank stood at GH¢37 million.

Presently, the Bank’s capital stands at GH¢71 million, but it is expected to hit GH¢94 million after shareholders agreed to invest part of their dividends into the Bank.

It is projected that the Bank will exceed the GH¢100 million target by October this year.

The CEO, Dr. Alexander Asmah, said, “The achievement will further strengthen the Bank’s capacity to support future growth, comply with evolving regulatory expectations, finance larger transactions, and position itself competitively within Ghana’s financial services industry.”

Future Outlook

According to the Board, prudent measures are in place to ensure the Bank stays profitable.

Board Chairman, Prof. Lucas Nana Wiredu Damoah, said, “While these macroeconomic changes may create profitability pressures in the short term, the Board believes that through disciplined balance sheet management, strong liquidity planning, and proactive pricing decisions, the Bank will be positioned to navigate the changing operating environment effectively.”

Stakeholders are being encouraged to continue supporting the management of the Bank as the country’s economy goes through difficult times.

Meanwhile, the Bank continues to expand its operational footprint to improve accessibility and customer service.

“During the financial year, in support of our vision for a branch in Takoradi, approval was received from the Bank of Ghana for the acquisition of a new branch property at the Takoradi Market Circle, which is being prepared for operations in the next financial year,” he added.

Another branch is being constructed at Wassa Japa. Construction of a multipurpose banking and office complex for the Wassa Akropong High Street Branch is also progressing

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.