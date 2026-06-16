There’s nothing like consensual sexual affair between teacher, student – GES

Ghana Education Service

The Ghana Education Service (GES) says it treats all cases involving sexual misconduct between teachers and students with the utmost seriousness, stressing that such behaviour is strictly prohibited under its code of conduct.

According to the Head of Public Relations at GES, Daniel Fenyi, no provision within the service’s disciplinary framework recognises consensual sexual relations between a teacher and a student.

“So far as the Ghana Education Service is concerned, and so far as our code of conduct is concerned, there is nothing like a consensual sexual affair between a student and a teacher,” he said in an interview on JoyNews' The Pulse on Tuesday, June 16.

His comment follows the GES' interdiction of a teacher of Bole Senior High School in the Savannah Region following allegations of sexual misconduct with a student.

He explained that even in situations where a student appears to consent, the power dynamics within the school environment make genuine consent impossible.

Mr Fenyi noted that teachers occupy positions of authority, mentorship, and trust, which can influence students to submit to inappropriate behaviour.

He further emphasised that "teachers are expected to act in loco parentis, meaning they assume a parental responsibility over students under their care."

Mr Fenyi stressed that by entering the teaching profession, educators accept strict ethical rules and professional standards that govern their conduct. He said any violation of these standards, particularly sexual misconduct, undermines the integrity of the profession and affects public confidence in teachers.

He added that misconduct by one teacher can unfairly affect the reputation of the broader teaching profession, even when others are performing their duties appropriately.

Mr Fenyi also referenced recent concerns about indiscipline in schools, warning that “If you perpetuate such acts and engage a student in sexual activity, how do you instil discipline when you are actually perpetuating immorality?” he asked.

He stressed that GES does not tolerate such behaviour “on any level in any school,” and reaffirmed the service’s commitment to safeguarding students and maintaining professional standards in education.

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