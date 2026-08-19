Afenyo-Markin ignored Auditor-General’s GoldBod findings – Sammy Gyamfi

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, has accused followers of Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin of deliberately ignoring the Auditor-General’s findings on the financial performance of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod).

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series, Mr Gyamfi said claims that GoldBod recorded a loss in 2025 were not supported by the Auditor-General’s report.

According to him, Afenyo-Markin’s supporters had chosen to disregard the Auditor-General’s confirmation that GoldBod did not record a professional loss.

He criticised attempts to suggest that the Auditor-General did not have access to complete information on GoldBod’s precious gold transactions, describing the position as either a misunderstanding of the external audit process or a deliberate attempt to undermine an independent constitutional body.

“I invite you, the media, you who are the fourth estate of the realm, to check the veracity of this claim,” Mr Gyamfi said on Wednesday, August 19.

He maintained that officials from the Auditor-General’s office were given unhindered access to all relevant information required to conduct the audit of GoldBod’s 2025 financial statements.

“All documents requested by them were supplied and all queries raised by them in their management letter were satisfactorily answered,” he stated.

Mr Gyamfi stressed that the Auditor-General did not make any adverse audit finding against GoldBod in its 2025 report.

“This is why not a single, and I repeat, not a single adverse audit finding was made by the Auditor-General in his 2025 Auditor’s Report on GoldBod,” he said.

He urged the media to examine the Auditor-General’s report and challenge claims that, in his view, misrepresented GoldBod’s financial position.

Mr Gyamfi further argued that after the claim that GoldBod had incurred losses failed to gain traction, Afenyo-Markin and his associates had shifted their focus to a recently published International Monetary Fund (IMF) report concerning losses recorded by the Bank of Ghana.

He said the opposition had moved from what he described as the “GoldBod made losses” narrative to a new claim that GoldBod was responsible for losses incurred by the Bank of Ghana under the Domestic Gold Purchase Programme.

“Ladies and gentlemen, nothing could be further from the truth,” he said.

According to Mr Gyamfi, the IMF report did not accuse GoldBod of causing the Bank of Ghana’s reported losses.

He challenged Afenyo-Markin to identify any paragraph, sentence or phrase in the IMF report that explicitly blamed GoldBod for the losses.

“I challenge Afenyo-Markin to point to any paragraph, sentence or phrase in the self-referenced report of the IMF where GoldBod was accused by the IMF as the entity responsible for losses incurred by the Bank of Ghana,” he said.

Mr Gyamfi maintained that the Auditor-General’s findings and the IMF report should be assessed based on what the official documents actually state.

The comments come amid an ongoing political debate over GoldBod’s financial performance and its role in Ghana’s Domestic Gold Purchase Programme.

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