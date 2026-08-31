‘Nobody has any video of me embarrassing myself’ – Afenyo-Markin on ‘extortion’ allegation

Audio By Carbonatix
Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has dismissed suggestions that there are videos of him engaging in conduct that could embarrass him, his family or the New Patriotic Party (NPP), saying politicians must accept the scrutiny that comes with social media.
Mr Afenyo-Markin said he was aware that politicians were increasingly exposed to public commentary and scrutiny in the digital age but insisted that there was no video of him doing anything that would bring his reputation or that of his family and party into disrepute.
“Nobody has any video of me doing anything to embarrass myself, my family and the party. No, there is nothing like that anywhere,” he said.
The Effutu MP made the remarks on Monday, August 31, 2026, when members of the Asafo Companies One and Two from Effutu paid a solidarity visit to him at his residence in Accra.
His comments come amid a public dispute with GoldBod Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi, who has accused him of being an “extortionist” and alleged that he was seeking to pressure the state-owned gold trading company.
Mr Afenyo-Markin has rejected the allegations and taken legal action against Mr Gyamfi and three others over statements he considers defamatory.
Reflecting on the wider scrutiny surrounding the dispute, he said the rise of social media meant politicians had to be prepared to deal with such developments.
“It is a social media era, so as a politician I have to accept some of these things that will come my way,” he added.
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