Financial irregularities in some state institutions drop significantly to GHC 7.69 billion in 2025 – Nyarko Ampem

Financial irregularities across five audited sectors declined by 62.9 per cent, from approximately GH¢20.72 billion in 2024 to GH¢7.69 billion in 2025, Deputy Minister for Finance Thomas Nyarko Ampem has announced.

The 2025 reports cover ministries, departments, and agencies; metropolitan, municipal, and district assemblies; the District Assemblies Common Fund; public boards and state-owned enterprises; and public universities and colleges of education.

The reduction amounts to approximately GH¢13.03 billion and exceeds the government’s target of cutting financial irregularities by 50 per cent in 2025.

Mr. Nyarko Ampem disclosed this at an engagement on the 2025 Auditor-General’s Reports with chief directors, chief executive officers, and heads of covered entities.

“I am pleased to report that, taken together, financial irregularities across these five sectors declined from approximately GH¢20.72 billion in 2024 to GH¢7.69 billion in 2025,” he said.

“This represents a reduction of approximately GH¢13.03 billion, or 62.9 percent. This is a significant achievement.”

He noted that the 62.9 per cent reduction exceeded the government’s target by 12.9 percentage points.

According to the deputy minister, the improvement shows that deliberate attention to public financial management, stronger controls, and greater accountability can deliver measurable results.

“This improvement demonstrates that when there is deliberate attention to public financial management, stronger controls and greater accountability, measurable results can be achieved,” he stated.

The engagement focused on the findings of the Auditor-General and the responsibility of heads of public institutions to strengthen compliance, address identified weaknesses, and prevent the recurrence of financial irregularities.

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