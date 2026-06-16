Gov’t distributes 40,000 bags of fertiliser and drones to farmers under Feed Ghana Programme

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) has distributed 40,000 bags of inorganic fertiliser and advanced agricultural drones to the Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana as part of efforts to boost food production and strengthen food security across the country.
The support forms part of the government's Feed Ghana Programme, which seeks to increase agricultural productivity, improve farmers' access to critical inputs, and enhance the country's capacity to meet its food needs.
According to the Ministry, the intervention underscores the government's commitment to supporting farmers, whose role remains central to economic growth and agricultural transformation.
The distribution is also part of a broader national fertiliser support initiative. The Ministry is expected to complete the distribution of approximately one million bags of fertiliser to farmers in all 276 agricultural constituencies nationwide.
In addition to the inorganic fertiliser, the Ministry has allocated 8,000 cartons of organic fertiliser to various farmer groups, vegetable producers, and irrigation schemes to support sustainable agricultural production.
The beneficiaries include the Abokobi Vegetable Production Cooperative, FarmMate Vegetable Production, Michel Camp Co-operative Women Farmers Society Limited, English Amanfrom, Amen-Amen Institute, Adenta Vegetable Production Cooperative, and the ICOUR Tono Irrigation Scheme.
Officials say the intervention is intended to help improve crop yields, increase productivity, and support farmers in adopting modern agricultural practices.
Speaking on the initiative, the Ministry reiterated its confidence in the country's agricultural transformation agenda.
“Consistent with the President’s vision, I strongly believe that with collective efforts, the Agriculture for Economic Transformation Agenda is achievable,” a statement from the Ministry said.
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