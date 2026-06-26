Dome-Kwabenya MP warns against sale of distributed fertilisers as farmers receive support

The Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Elikplim Akurugu, has warned local farmers against the unauthorised sale of state-subsidised agricultural inputs distributed under a constituency support programme.

The caution follows a large-scale fertiliser distribution exercise aimed at supporting farmers within the constituency.

The initiative forms part of the MP's efforts to promote local agriculture, strengthen community food security and improve the livelihoods of smallholder farmers in the area.

Addressing beneficiaries, Ms Akurugu stressed that the fertilisers must be used strictly for their intended purpose and not diverted for sale.

Although Dome-Kwabenya is largely a residential constituency, it still has significant pockets of agricultural activity, including vegetable growers and smallholder farmers who supply local markets.

However, rising operational costs, particularly the increasing cost of farm inputs such as fertiliser, have placed considerable pressure on farmers in recent seasons.

Lawmakers and agricultural stakeholders have repeatedly raised concerns about the diversion of subsidised farm inputs, with products intended to support farmers often ending up in the hands of commercial agrochemical dealers.

The MP warned that strict monitoring mechanisms would be implemented during and after the distribution exercise to ensure that only genuine and active farmers benefit from the programme and that the fertilisers are applied directly to crop production.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to JoyNews welcomed the intervention, describing it as timely and saying the support would significantly improve farming activities and boost agricultural productivity in the constituency.

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