Ahafo cocoa farmers demand urgent action as smuggling threatens livelihoods and national economy

Audio By Carbonatix
Cocoa farmers in the Ahafo Region have condemned the ongoing cross-border smuggling of cocoa beans, branding the illicit trade as a "nation-wrecking" crisis that threatens their livelihood and the country's economic backbone.
Speaking at the 14th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Asunafo North Municipal Cooperative Cocoa Farmers and Marketing Union in Goaso on Thursday, June 25, Union President Emmanuel Sarpong demanded immediate and aggressive state interventions to permanently block all smuggling channels.
Mr. Sarpong warned that blending inferior, foreign-smuggled beans with authentic Ghanaian produce will severely dent Ghana's hard-earned global reputation as the world's premier producer of premium-quality cocoa.
Beyond the brand damage, he noted that the illegal influx permits foreign syndicates to unlawfully extract financial resources from Ghana's economic system, thriving directly at the expense of hardworking local farmers.
He issued a warning to recalcitrant farmers, purchasing clerks, and transport companies operating within border communities, urging them to immediately desist from aiding traffickers and to safeguard the integrity of Ghana's golden bean or risk being arrested and prosecuted.
The farmers' outrage comes on the heels of a major security breakthrough in the region. National Security officials recently impounded heavy trucks loaded with 300 bags of illicit cocoa beans smuggled from neighboring countries into the border communities of the Asunafo North Municipality.
The drivers were arrested on the spot, and the contraband cargo was shipped directly to Accra for the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD).
However, regional stakeholders warn that this interception is merely a symptom of a deeper, systemic hemorrhage drain crippling the national economy.
The economic fallout of this underground market is backed by alarming institutional data. Official COCOBOD research data reveals that Ghana lost an estimated $1.1 billion over a recent three-year period due to rampant cross-border smuggling.
Unregistered cross-border syndicates capitalized on price disparities and currency fluctuations between Ghana and its West African neighbors.
In a single recent harvest season, an estimated 160,000 metric tonnes of cocoa were shaved off Ghana's national output, severely hampering COCOBOD's ability to fulfill forward-sales contracts and causing unprecedented financial constraints.
A recent COCOBOD assessment indicated an artificial, anomalous short-up in the volume of cocoa beans recorded as bought from the Ahafo region.
This inflation occurs because smuggled foreign beans are being blended into the pools of what local farmers originally grew, distorting supply metrics and endangering international traceability standards.
Despite these intense macroeconomic headwinds, the Asunafo North Cooperative Union has maintained its domestic support systems to shield its members.
At the AGM, Mr. Sarpong highlighted the critical lifelines the union continues to extend to local families, including the yearly distribution of educational materials and cash grants for schooling, free pesticides, agricultural inputs, and a subsidized credit scheme allowing farmers to borrow capital for farming activities and repay post-harvest.
The union's corporate social responsibility footprint remains equally robust despite national market strains. Mr. Sarpong announced the commissioning and handover of a four-unit teachers' quarters at Manukrom, a three-unit classroom block for the Anwianwia Methodist JHS, and a three-unit Kindergarten block for the Edwinase D/A Basic School.
The union also extended financial support to the region for Independence Day and National Farmers’ Day celebrations.
Looking ahead, the union has committed to constructing a modern water facility for Boakeri this year, alongside targeted community development projects in Kyenkyenhene and Boakyeasua.
To encourage institutional loyalty and resilience amid the border crisis, the AGM concluded with a celebration of local excellence.
Prestigious awards were presented to the best youth male and female farmers, the overall male and female farmers of the year, the purchasing clerk of the year, and outstanding office staff for their dedicated service to advancing the union's mission.
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