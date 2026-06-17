MTTD warns against growing use of tricycles on Ahafo highways

The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service has raised concerns over the increasing use of tricycles, popularly known as pragia, on major highways in the Ahafo Region, warning that the practice poses a serious threat to road safety.

According to the Ahafo Regional MTTD Commander, Superintendent Ekow Gaisie, intelligence gathered by the department indicates that some tricycle operators are routinely using major roads for commercial transport activities in violation of road traffic regulations.

The affected routes include Goaso–Hwidiem, Goaso–Mim, Goaso–Kukuom, Kenyasi–Ntotroso and Hwidiem–Kenyasi.

Speaking on the development, Superintendent Gaisie cautioned that these highways are designed primarily for taxis, buses and heavy-duty vehicles, and are therefore unsuitable for tricycle operations.

He noted that the growing presence of tricycles on such roads significantly increases the risk of accidents and endangers riders and passengers alike.

Authorities, he said, are urging operators to immediately desist from using the highways or face enforcement action.

In a related development, the Dean of Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) in the Ahafo Region, Benjamin Assabil Donkor, said local authorities would not condone the continued use of highways by tricycle operators.

According to him, regional MDCEs are preparing to engage riders and transport unions to reinforce the position that tricycles are intended for intra-town transportation and not for commercial operations on highways.

Mr Donkor also expressed concern that some individuals were allegedly using the tricycle transport business as a cover for criminal activities, warning that unrestricted operations on major roads could worsen existing security challenges in the region.

Superintendent Gaisie reiterated that the MTTD would intensify enforcement measures and arrest operators who continue to flout the directive.

He said offenders would be apprehended at checkpoints along the affected routes and processed before the courts.

The warning forms part of broader efforts by security agencies and local authorities to improve road safety, enforce traffic regulations and restore order on the region's road network.

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