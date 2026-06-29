NACOC sensitises motorists on drug-trafficking risks

The Ashanti Regional Command of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has intensified efforts to combat drug trafficking by educating commercial tricycle and motorbike riders on the legal consequences of transporting illicit drugs.

The sensitisation programme targeted the riders following intelligence gathered by the Commission indicating that they are often used by drug traffickers to transport narcotics from bus terminals to their final destinations.

Ashanti Regional Commander of NACOC, Samuel Yeboah, said the Commission decided to engage the riders because they often unknowingly play a key role in the illegal drug trade.

"These are the very same people drug dealers send to pick up drugs from buses and transport them to their destinations. We want them to know the risks involved so that when they are asked to carry suspicious packages, they will think twice," he said.

Mr. Yeboah warned that anyone found transporting narcotic substances could face severe legal consequences.

"Once you are arrested and found guilty by the court, you can be sentenced to between 10 and 25 years' imprisonment. It is not about the money you receive; the consequences are far greater."

He explained that while some suspects who cooperate with investigators may assist law enforcement agencies in arresting the masterminds behind the drug trade, anyone actively involved in transporting illegal drugs remains liable to prosecution.

The Regional Commander also highlighted resource constraints affecting the Commission's operations.

He disclosed that NACOC currently has offices in only nine districts across the Ashanti Region, limiting its ability to effectively tackle drug-related offences.

"We need more offices, vehicles, motorbikes and personnel to strengthen our operations. Every district has drug-related issues, but our presence is limited because of inadequate resources."

Mr. Yeboah further revealed that the Commission lacks a dedicated drug scanner at the airport, making it more difficult to detect drug couriers.

He appealed to individuals, philanthropists and corporate organisations to support the Commission with logistics to strengthen its fight against narcotics.

"We are appealing to the public to support us with logistics such as motorbikes, vehicles and other equipment to help us protect our communities from the menace of drugs."

The Chairman of the Adedeta Tricycle Association in the Asokore Mampong Municipality, Abu Sadick, praised the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) for organising the sensitisation programme, saying it had equipped commercial tricycle riders with vital knowledge to help them avoid becoming accomplices in drug-related crimes.

Speaking after the training, he described the programme as successful.

"We have learned that many drivers never thought it was necessary to ask what they were transporting. They simply accepted the money and carried the goods."

According to him, the training has changed that mindset, with riders now understanding the importance of verifying the contents of packages before agreeing to transport them.

"Now we know that whenever someone asks us to transport goods, it is our responsibility to ask what the goods are before accepting the job. If we are not comfortable with the explanation, we should refuse."

Mr. Abu also called on all tricycle riders to remain vigilant and support security agencies in the fight against drug trafficking.

"The government and the Narcotics Control Commission cannot do it alone. We all have a role to play. Whenever we suspect anything unusual, we must report it to the authorities so that the necessary action can be taken," he stated.

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