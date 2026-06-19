Rider remanded for allegedly stealing tricycle

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded a tricycle rider into lawful custody for allegedly stealing a tricycle at La in Accra.

The accused, Johnson Dickson Amasabga, who has been charged with stealing, pleaded not guilty.

Presenting the facts, the prosecution told the court that the complainant, Samuel Kennedy, is a student and resident of La, while the accused resided at Abossey Okai.

The prosecution said the complainant purchased a Houjo tricycle, valued at GHC33,000 for commercial use.

The accused later approached the complainant and requested to use the tricycle to work. The complainant agreed to give him the tricycle on a “work and pay” basis.

Under the agreement, the accused was to pay a total of GHC62,000 over a period of two years. The necessary documentation was completed, and the tricycle was handed over to the accused.

The court heard that the accused paid GHC7,878 within the first three months but subsequently went into hiding with the tricycle. All efforts by the complainant to reach him proved unsuccessful.

The matter was then reported to the La Police, and through intelligence, the accused was later apprehended.

During interrogation, the accused admitted that there was indeed an agreement between him and the complainant and confirmed the terms of the arrangement. However, he told the police that he had sold the tricycle and pleaded for time to repay the complainant.

The prosecution further stated that after being granted police enquiry bail, the accused failed to report as required.

On June 2, 2026, the accused was spotted at Agbogbloshie riding another tricycle and was subsequently arrested.

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