Ahafo Deputy Chief Imam calls for stricter enforcement of sanitation by-laws

The Deputy Chief Imam for the Ahafo Region, Alhaji Mohammed Ahmed Unus, has called on the Minister for Local Government to direct district environmental health officers to intensify enforcement measures aimed at improving sanitation across the region.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News' Sammy Asare at Goaso, Alhaji Unus expressed concern over what he described as the weak enforcement of sanitation by-laws, particularly the failure to arrest and prosecute sanitation offenders.

He argued that while the government’s monthly clean-up exercise is a positive initiative, its impact will remain limited if individuals who flout sanitation regulations are not prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.

According to him, stricter enforcement is essential to drive behavioural change and improve environmental conditions in communities across the region.

Alhaji Unus further urged residents to take personal responsibility for maintaining clean surroundings, stressing that good sanitation practices are critical in preventing disease outbreaks.

He also cautioned against over-reliance on government interventions, insisting that sustained improvement in sanitation requires active participation from citizens at the community level.

The Deputy Chief Imam reiterated that collective discipline and enforcement remain key to achieving long-term sanitation goals in the Ahafo Region.

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