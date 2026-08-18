Eric Tinkler highlights deep-rooted challenges at Asante Kotoko, admits club is aware

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Asante Kotoko head coach Eric Tinkler has openly admitted that his task at the club goes beyond results on the pitch, pointing to significant financial, infrastructural and disciplinary challenges that he says are affecting the team’s progress.
Speaking to Metro FM of South Africa, the former Sekhukhune United coach stressed that while he understands there is high expectations for winning trophies, the reality on the ground presents a more complex picture.
“I think the modern game is demanding. The expectations of all club owners is success, and obviously that is what the club wants, and that’s also what I want,” he said.
Tinkler, who has set his eyes on guiding Kotoko back to the CAF Champions League, said that ambition remains his core objective, but acknowledged that the current conditions at the club make the challenge even greater.
“I came here to be a successful coach. I came here to try and get this club qualify again for the Champions League,” he added.
However, Eric Tinkler was quick to stress that success will depend on more than tactical work, highlighting structural and operational issues within the club.
He pointed to ongoing financial constraints and inadequate infrastructure as key obstacles, while also revealing that discipline within the squad has been a major concern since his arrival.
“But the club is well aware of the challenges that they face, both financially, also in terms of infrastructure,” he said.
Tinkler further explained that efforts are underway to restore professionalism within the team environment, but admitted that indiscipline has been a recurring issue that needs urgent attention.
“We’re looking to try and create an environment that is more professional. We’ve had to deal with a lot of indiscipline at the club, and I think a lot of that stems from a number of factors, and the club is aware of that,” he noted.
Despite these setbacks, the Kotoko coach remains realistic about how he will be assessed, insisting that results will ultimately define his tenure.
“I think I will be judged, obviously, on results and performance. But at the same time, the club was well aware of the difficulties that we face,” he said.
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