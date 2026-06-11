HAPPY Programme unites stakeholders to mobilise over 600 young women farmers in Savelugu

Audio By Carbonatix
A strong collaboration between traditional authorities, government agencies and the private sector was on display in Savelugu on Saturday, June 6, 2026, as more than 600 young women farmers gathered at the Diari School Park for a pre-season durbar under the HAPPY Programme.
The HAPPY Programme, a four-year partnership between the Mastercard Foundation and Agri-Impact Limited, implemented by an eight-member consortium including Newage Agric Solutions Ltd, is aimed at creating employment opportunities for young people—particularly women—across the rice, soybean, tomato and poultry value chains.
The event brought together stakeholders committed to strengthening agricultural productivity and preparing farmers ahead of the 2026 farming season. It also served as a platform for training, engagement and coordination between farmers and extension officers.
Traditional leaders played a central role in the mobilisation efforts, with Diare Lana, Naa Abukari, encouraging the participants to embrace farming as a viable and profitable livelihood. He urged discipline and commitment, stressing that the success of farmers directly impacts community development.
Municipal Director of Agriculture for Savelugu, Mr Baba Musah, reaffirmed government’s support through extension services, training and technical assistance, while commending the organisers for bridging the gap between policy and implementation at the grassroots level.
He noted that initiatives such as HAPPY are helping to translate agricultural policy into practical support for farmers, particularly young women who form a key part of the rural workforce.
The General Manager of Newage Agric Solutions, Mr Martin Tettey Nartey, emphasised that agricultural success depends not only on inputs and land but also on strong partnerships, effective extension services and community ownership.
The event recorded strong participation and interactive sessions on farm planning, input distribution and production techniques, with extension officers providing hands-on guidance to beneficiaries.
Stakeholders expressed optimism that the partnerships strengthened at the durbar will boost productivity, improve livelihoods and enhance rural economic growth as the 2026 farming season begins.
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