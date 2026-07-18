Parliamentary Committee reviews progress of Feed Ghana Programme

The Parliamentary Select Committee on Food, Agriculture and Cocoa Affairs has received a comprehensive briefing from the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Mr Eric Opoku, on the implementation of the Government's flagship Feed Ghana Programme and preparations for the ongoing farming season.

The meeting, chaired by Dr Godfred Seidu Jasaw, brought together officials of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to assess progress on key interventions aimed at strengthening agricultural productivity, improving food security and supporting rural livelihoods, Parliament posted on social media on Saturday, July 18.

Discussions centred on several strategic initiatives under the Feed Ghana Programme, including the establishment of Farmer Service Centres, the National School Farm Initiative (NSFI), expansion of irrigation infrastructure, the Mobile Feed Ghana Brigade, and programmes to promote backyard poultry and vegetable production. Other measures designed to strengthen agricultural value chains and enhance national food security also featured prominently.

Addressing the Committee, Mr Opoku commended Dr Jasaw for his commitment and sustained support towards the establishment of Farmer Service Centres across the country, describing his contribution as instrumental to advancing the initiative.

In his remarks, Dr Jasaw praised the Ministry for the progress made in implementing the Feed Ghana Programme and encouraged officials to maintain the momentum to ensure the successful rollout of the various interventions.

He noted that the effective implementation of the initiatives would help increase agricultural productivity, strengthen national food security and create sustainable employment opportunities, particularly for young people.

The engagement forms part of Parliament's oversight responsibility to monitor the implementation of government policies and programmes aimed at transforming Ghana's agricultural sector and promoting sustainable economic growth.

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