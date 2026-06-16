Parliament to push for compensation for GBC over land taken by GRA—Felix Ofosu

The Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has disclosed that he will engage Parliament over the acquisition of portions of land belonging to the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), following what he described as informal processes and unresolved compensation issues involving the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, June 16, Mr. Kwakye Ofosu said the matter dates back to decisions taken under the previous administration, which resulted in parts of GBC land being allocated for state use without formal compensation arrangements.

“Before I assumed office, the previous government had taken some steps to take portions of the land belonging to GBC. Specifically, the land to the north of the Jubilee House,” he said.

He explained that approximately five acres of GBC land were acquired by the GRA through what he described as informal arrangements, without any formalised compensation being paid to the national broadcaster.

“The GRA, without any formal processes, by word of mouth, had acquired about 5 acres of land belonging to the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation without making payments,” he stated.

Mr. Kwakye Ofosu further indicated that the land in question was later taken over by former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta for the construction of the Ministry of Finance headquarters.

“Eventually, the former finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, took over that land to build a head office for the finance ministry,” he noted.

He told Parliament that efforts are ongoing to secure compensation for GBC, stressing that steps will be taken to ensure the broadcaster’s assets are protected and properly utilised for its development.

"Mr. Speaker, I continue to pursue the finance ministry for payments,” he said.

The minister added that he intends to formally present a retooling and recapitalisation plan to Cabinet and Parliament aimed at strengthening GBC and repositioning it as a leading public broadcaster in Ghana.

“In order that the lands belonging to GBC are protected, I will soon go before Parliament and table a retooling and recapitalisation plan before Cabinet, and I’m more than willing to brief Parliament on the details,” he stated.

According to him, the plan would explore ways of leveraging GBC’s assets to improve its operational capacity and restore its prominence in the media landscape.

Mr. Kwakye Ofosu also revealed that preliminary discussions have already begun with members of the Parliamentary Communications Committee, ahead of a formal briefing once Cabinet approvals are secured.

“I have already held informal discussions with members of the Communications Committee, and I have hinted to them that once Cabinet is ready to go ahead, I will come and brief the House,” he added.

He expressed confidence that the proposed policy direction would help restore the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation to its rightful status as a key national media institution.

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