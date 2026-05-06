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Ghana once had efficient bus systems but urban mobility has declined — Ofosu-Dorte

Source: Caleb Ahinakwah  
  6 May 2026 6:26pm
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Dr David Ofosu-Dorte, Senior Partner at AB & David Law Africa, says Ghana previously had more efficient public transport systems that allowed predictable commuting, but those systems have since deteriorated.

Speaking at the JoyNews and Amalgam of Professional Bodies Speaker Series on Wednesday, May 6, held under the theme “Centres of Prosperity @ the Centre of the World: How we can manage our cities better to stimulate economic growth,” he recalled earlier experiences with reliable bus services in Accra that made daily movement easier for residents.

“I knew I would be at my destination in 15 minutes and by 8:00 a.m. I would be in class,” he said, reflecting on past transport reliability.

He contrasted that with current challenges where commuters face delays, congestion, and limited structured scheduling.

According to him, the decline in organised public transport has contributed to increased private vehicle dependence.

Ofosu-Dorte said restoring efficient mass transit systems is critical to improving urban life and productivity in Ghana’s cities.

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