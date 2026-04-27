The reality check: Aligning policy ambition with operational truth in Ghana’s mining sector

Dr. Livingstone Awuvey

The ongoing policy shift toward transitioning mining operations to local contractors marks a defining moment for Ghana. It is a move that carries massive implications for industrial development, investor confidence, and national value creation.

However, strategic importance must be met with technical sobriety. As an industry practitioner with nearly a decade of experience in the mining and explosives sector backed by a foundation in engineering and business strategy, I believe we must bridge the gap between "good politics" and "good operations."

The Principle: Strategically Sound, Operationally Complex

The move toward increasing local participation is both legitimate and necessary. The objectives are clear:

Deepening local value capture within the mining supply chain.

Building indigenous technical capacity that can compete globally.

Strengthening Ghana’s position in the extractive economy.

But policy direction does not guarantee policy outcomes. The "Execution Architecture"—how we actually do the work—will determine whether this initiative delivers sustainable wealth or introduces systemic inefficiencies that drive away investment.

Reframing the Debate: Moving Beyond "Local vs. Foreign"

The current discourse is often oversimplified. Narratives suggesting that contract mining will fail simply due to "local inefficiency" are analytically weak. The issue isn't about the nationality of the operator; it is about institutional readiness.

To succeed, we must address three critical risks:

The Capability Gap: Large-scale mining requires immense technical depth and capital strength. These are muscles that must be built, not assumed. Governance Risk: Contract mining demands precise contract design and rigorous regulatory enforcement to ensure accountability. Labor Stability: We must proactively address concerns regarding wages and job security to maintain the policy's legitimacy among the workforce.

A Pragmatic Pathway: Phased Localization

We cannot flip a switch overnight. A structured transition model is the only way to mitigate risk. This includes:

Transitional Partnerships: Using Joint Ventures (JVs) to facilitate genuine technology and skills transfer.

Performance-Based Certification: Local firms must meet—and exceed—international safety and productivity standards before taking the reins.

Progressive Scaling: Increasing the scope of local responsibility only as proven operational capability grows.

Broadening the Lens: The Power of Mining Inputs

While the focus remains on "who digs the hole," a more sustainable model lies in manufacturing. Producing mining inputs locally offers lower operational risk and stronger industrial linkages. We should prioritize the local production of:

Explosives and blasting accessories.

Grinding media and mill liners.

Ground support systems and chemical reagents.

Furthermore, we must pursue equity participation. By securing ownership stakes for Ghanaian companies in multinational operations, we gain "insider visibility" into mine planning and cost structures, building managerial capacity from the top down.

The Government’s Role: A Support Framework

To move from vision to reality, the government must provide:

Fiscal Incentives: Tax waivers for those manufacturing mining inputs locally.

Access to Finance: Dedicated credit guarantees for local contractors to bridge the capital gap.

Enforcement: Rigorous certification and quotas for locally manufactured goods.

Industrial Clusters: Specialized parks to reduce the cost of doing business.

Conclusion

The policy direction is right, but the devil is in the discipline. Success will not be measured by the number of local contracts signed, but by the efficiency, safety, and profitability of those operations.

The conversation must evolve beyond mere operational control. We are not just looking to "take over"; we are looking to build a world-class industrial ecosystem that owns the entire value chain.

By: Dr. Livingstone Awuvey

Dr. Livingstone Awuvey is a Strategic Operations Leader, Mining Engineer, MBA, DBA, Msc(International Relations), PMP, Lean Six Sigma Black Belt, and Integrated Management System Lead Implementor with nearly a decade of experience steering industrial projects within the mining and explosives sectors.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.