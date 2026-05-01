May Day: Lands and Mines Watch Ghana demands safer conditions, fair wages for workers

Lands and Mines Watch Ghana has called for stronger protection of workers in Ghana’s extractive sectors, warning that the country’s natural resource wealth must translate into safer working conditions, fair wages, and sustainable livelihoods.

In a May Day statement issued on May 1, the group’s Executive Director, Kwame Owusu Danso, said Ghana cannot claim meaningful development while workers in key sectors continue to face exploitation, unsafe environments, and systemic neglect.

“No nation can claim true development while workers remain exposed to exploitation, unsafe conditions, environmental destruction, delayed compensation, and systemic neglect,” he stated.

The statement forms part of activities marking International Workers’ Day, observed globally to recognise the contributions of workers and highlight pressing labour issues. In Ghana, the day often brings renewed attention to concerns within sectors such as mining, construction, agriculture, and transport.

LMWG paid tribute to workers across the lands and natural resource sectors, particularly those operating under hazardous conditions, noting their role in sustaining the economy and supporting national development.

The group, however, stressed that the country’s mineral wealth has not sufficiently improved the welfare of many workers and communities, especially in areas affected by illegal mining, known locally as galamsey.

It therefore called for stricter enforcement of occupational health and safety regulations, enhanced transparency in the management of mineral resources, and policies that prioritise local participation in the natural resource value chain.

The organisation also urged government and stakeholders to intensify efforts to combat environmental degradation linked to illegal mining activities, describing it as a growing national threat.

LMWG further acknowledged the contributions of security personnel, journalists, environmental advocates, and community volunteers who continue to protect Ghana’s natural resources despite the risks involved.

Mr Danso emphasised that national development would require more than rhetoric, pointing instead to “labour, discipline, sacrifice, innovation, and patriotism” as key drivers of progress.

The group reaffirmed its commitment to advocating for responsible resource governance and the protection of workers, insisting that the future of Ghana depends on how well it safeguards both its natural resources and the people who depend on them.

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