Mahama pushes for stronger Ghana-Belarus partnership in agriculture, mining and manufacturing

President John Dramani Mahama has called for deeper economic cooperation between Ghana and Belarus, urging Belarusian businesses to take advantage of investment opportunities in Ghana as the two countries seek to strengthen bilateral relations.

Speaking after a visit to the Brest Hero Fortress Memorial Complex in Belarus on Sunday, June 7, President Mahama said his trip should catalyse closer collaboration between the two nations, particularly in the areas of agriculture, mining and manufacturing.

Addressing a luncheon hosted by the Governor of Brest, Piotr Alexsandrovich, the President highlighted the city's transformation from a symbol of wartime resilience into a centre of production, industrialisation and development.

“The heroism of the people of Brest is well-documented in history,” Mr Mahama said. “Brest has demonstrated that it is not only about history; it is about production, development, industrialisation, and culture. It is about everything that makes human life better.”

He expressed optimism that the visit would help forge stronger ties between Ghana and Belarus and create new opportunities for economic cooperation.

“I hope this visit will draw Ghana closer to Belarus, especially in the fields of agriculture, mining and manufacturing,” he stated.

President Mahama also extended an invitation to Belarusian investors to explore business opportunities in Ghana, describing the country as an attractive destination for investment and partnership.

He said Ghana remained committed to expanding cooperation with Belarus and fostering mutually beneficial partnerships that would contribute to economic growth and development in both countries.

The President further expressed hope that the friendship between Ghana and Belarus would endure and continue to flourish in the years ahead.

His remarks came after a tour of the Brest Hero Fortress Memorial Complex, one of Belarus’ most important Second World War memorial sites, where he paid tribute to soldiers and civilians who resisted the Nazi invasion in 1941.

President Mahama’s visit forms part of efforts to deepen diplomatic and economic relations between Ghana and Belarus and to explore new avenues for trade, investment and industrial cooperation, the presidency posted on Facebook.

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