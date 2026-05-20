Up to 350 jobs under threat at Meta in Ireland

Audio By Carbonatix
It is understood about 350 jobs located in Ireland are under threat at Meta.
The technology company told employees in a memo last month that it planned to cut 10% of its workforce - roughly 8,000 staff.
It said it would also not fill thousands more open jobs it had been hiring for.
Irish broadcaster RTÉ reports that Irish-based staff received early morning emails notifying them that they will be potentially affected by the redundancies.
Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has submitted a collective redundancy notification to the Department of Enterprise, Tourism and Employment in the Republic of Ireland.
The tech giant employs about 1,800 people in Ireland.
Meta has been approached for comment.
The BBC previously reported that a key reason for Meta's layoffs is its increased spending in other areas of the company, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), for which it will this year spend $135bn (£100bn).
This is roughly equal to the amount it has spent on AI in the previous three years combined, according to a person who viewed the memo.
Since 2022, Meta has enacted several rounds of job cuts, shedding tens of thousands of workers.
But it had started hiring again, and last year its overall number of employees looked to be at about the same level it had been at before its initial layoff.
The latest jobs cuts will be Meta's largest layoff since 2023.
A number of other tech firms, most of which are also spending huge sums on building tools and infrastructure for AI technology, have also enacted swathes of job cuts this year.
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