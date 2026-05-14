GETFund distances itself from fake contract awards as fraudsters target contractors

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) has warned the public to disregard fraudulent contract award publications circulating in its name.
It stated that scammers are attempting to extort money from unsuspecting contractors, suppliers and consultants.
In a press release issued on May 14, the Fund said it had observed with concern that certain individuals and groups were spreading false information about supposed GETFund contract opportunities and procurement engagements.
According to the statement, the fake publications are intended to deceive prospective bidders and fraudulently collect money from them.
“GETFund wishes to state unequivocally that these publications are false, unauthorised, and do not emanate from the Fund,” the statement stressed.
The Fund clarified that it does not directly award works contracts to contractors.
It explained that projects are allocated to various coordinating councils after parliamentary approval and requests from stakeholders, including institutional heads, Members of Parliament and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives.
“The public is hereby advised that any individual, contractor, supplier, consultant, or organisation that engages with persons behind such fraudulent publications does so at their own risk and will not be dealing with GETFund in any official capacity,” the release warned.
GETFund added that it would not be held liable for any financial losses or commitments arising from dealings linked to the fake contract schemes.
The Fund also disclosed that it is collaborating with the Ghana Police Service and other national security agencies to investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators to justice.
It urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious communications, publications and activities connected to the fraudulent schemes to the nearest police station or security agency.
GETFund further reiterated that all official procurement processes, contract awards and public notices are communicated only through authorised and verifiable channels in line with public procurement laws and procedures.
The Fund said it remains committed to transparency, accountability and protecting the public from fraudulent activities carried out in its name.
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