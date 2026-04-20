GETFund, police leadership explore strategic partnership on education and capacity building

Audio By Carbonatix
The Administrator of the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), Paul Adjei, has paid a courtesy call on the Inspector General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno.
The visit was to explore strategic collaboration to strengthen education support, human capital development, and institutional capacity within the Ghana Police Service.
The engagement brought together top leadership of the Police Service, including the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department, Lydia Yaako Donkor.
It provided a platform for discussions on how both institutions can align efforts to build a more skilled and professionally equipped Police Service.
The discussions centred on how GETFund’s mandate in supporting education infrastructure and human resource development could be leveraged to meet the evolving training and educational needs of the Police Service, particularly in specialised areas of modern policing.
A major focus was scholarship support for police personnel to pursue advanced studies in fields such as forensic science, cybersecurity, advanced security studies, intelligence, and other specialised disciplines.
According to the discussions, these are critical to enhancing professionalism and improving law enforcement delivery in a changing security environment.
The proposed support is expected to help build a more technically competent police workforce capable of responding effectively to contemporary security threats and emerging challenges.
Another key area of engagement was educational development within the Police Service itself.
The discussions also touched on the possible establishment and strengthening of Ghana Police Service Senior High Schools, Junior High Schools, and Basic Schools to serve personnel, their families, and contribute to national education development goals.
The meeting also highlighted GETFund’s broader commitment to strategic partnerships that promote institutional growth and long-term national development through targeted educational interventions.
Mr Adjei stressed that investing in the education and professional development of security personnel is critical to national progress. He said such support strengthens the link between education, security, and sustainable development.
The Inspector General of Police welcomed the initiative and emphasised the importance of partnerships that enhance welfare, training, and institutional capacity within the Police Service.
The engagement is expected to pave the way for a structured partnership between GETFund and the Ghana Police Service focused on educational access, professional development, and institutional strengthening.
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