Lamine Yamal injures himself scoring penalty in Barca win

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Lamine Yamal injured himself as he scored the penalty that gave Barcelona a narrow victory over Celta Viga and extended their lead at the top of La Liga to nine points.
The 18-year-old converted from the spot in the 40th minute at the Nou Camp after he skipped into the box and was brought down by Yoel Lago.
But straight after slotting past Celta keeper Ionut Radu, Lamine Yamal signalled to the bench and went to ground clutching his left hamstring.
He limped off the pitch with the help of team doctors and headed straight down the tunnel as he was replaced by Roony Bardghji.
The victory moves reigning La Liga champions Barcelona - who have six games left -a step closer to retaining their title.
Hansi Flick will hope Lamine Yamal's injury does not keep him out of next month's Clasico meeting with second-placed Real Madrid, while Spain will be equally concerned about the teenage sensation's fitness for the World Cup in June.
Lamine Yamal, who has scored 16 goals and assisted 11 more in La Liga this term, was named the Young Player of the Tournament at Euro 2024 as Spain lifted the trophy.
"I hope [his injury] is for as few weeks as possible. Tomorrow he'll be tested and we'll see what it is," Barcelona and Spain midfielder Pedri told Movistar Plus.
"I wish him the best of luck, and he should stay calm - he's young and will surely recover well."
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