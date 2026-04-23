Lamine Yamal ruled out for rest of season but will be fit for World Cup

Audio By Carbonatix
Spain forward Lamine Yamal will miss the remainder of Barcelona's season but is expected to be fit in time for the World Cup.
The 18-year-old sustained a hamstring injury in his left leg during Wednesday's 1–0 victory over Celta Vigo.
He had given Barcelona the lead from the penalty spot in the 40th minute but then immediately signalled to the bench before falling to the ground, clutching his left hamstring.
He was helped off the pitch by medical staff and headed straight down the tunnel.
The club confirmed the injury on Thursday, stating that Yamal "will follow a conservative treatment plan" and will miss the remainder of the league season, though he is "expected to return in time for the World Cup".
Barcelona, the reigning La Liga champions, are top of the table and nine points clear of rivals Real Madrid, whom they host on 10 May as one of their remaining six games.
Spain begin their World Cup campaign in Group H against Cape Verde on 15 June, before facing Saudi Arabia on 21 June and Uruguay on 27 June.
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