Champions League: PSG beat Bayern 5-4 in thrilling first leg of semi-final

A nine-goal Champions League classic saw holders PSG sensationally beat Bayern Munich 5-4 in the first leg of their semi-final in Paris.

The goal-fest, which saw Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer fail to make a save, was the first time in a European semi-final match that both teams scored four or more goals.

It was also the joint-highest scoring semi-final match in European Cup history after Rangers' 6-3 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in 1960.

A remarkable five-goal first half at the Parc des Princes saw PSG lead 3-2 at half-time through Ousmane Dembele's stoppage-time penalty.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Dembele then both scored in the space of 143 seconds to put PSG 5-2 up in the 58th minute.

But Bayern hit back with two goals in three minutes through Dayot Upamecano and Luis Diaz to make it 5-4 in the 68th minute and give them hope for next Wednesday's return leg in Germany.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.