UCL: PSG beat Bayern on aggregate to set up final against Arsenal

Paris St-Germain set up a Champions League final against Arsenal as they overcame Bayern Munich to stay on course to retain their crown.

The semi-final second leg was not a classic like the first encounter in Paris, which saw Luis Enrique's holders take a 5-4 advantage to Munich's Allianz Arena.

Harry Kane scored his 55th goal of the season for Bayern deep into stoppage time, but it could not provide any consolation on a night of bitter disappointment for Vincent Kompany's side.

It was almost impossible to repeat the stunning standards of the first leg, but this was still a game of high quality and opportunities.

And PSG took their first chance after only three minutes when Georgian genius Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's brilliant run and cross set up Ousmane Dembele for a thumping finish.

In an electric atmosphere, Bayern tried to force their way back into the tie, but Kane was mostly kept at arm's length and the hosts were frustrated.

Bayern were convinced they should have had a first-half penalty when Vitinha rifled a clearance against Joao Neves' arm inside the box, but the laws state a spot-kick cannot be given if the ball has been played by a team-mate.

PSG created the better opportunities after the break, with Desire Doue coming close on several occasions, but Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer formed a formidable barrier.

Bayern pressed tirelessly, with Kane striking superbly late on, but could not recover the deficit and PSG will now meet Arsenal in Budapest on Saturday, 30 May.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.