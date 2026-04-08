PSG vs Liverpool: Date, time and everything you need to know about the Champions League quarterfinal

Audio By Carbonatix
Two European giants collide in Paris in a clash where form, confidence, and individual brilliance could decide everything.
The match will be played on Wednesday, April 18, 2026 at 3:00 PM ET (12:00 PM PT) at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France, with Spanish referee José Sánchez in charge.
The Parisian stadium will host a special European night, with an electric atmosphere expected as two elite teams battle for a place in the semifinals.
Paris Saint-Germain reached the quarterfinals after dismantling Chelsea with an emphatic 8-2 aggregate score in the round of 16. Under Luis Enrique, the team is playing with confidence and attacking sharpness.
They also lead Ligue 1 comfortably, with the domestic title within reach. With momentum on their side and the ambition to defend their European crown, PSG will aim to take control of the tie at home.
Liverpool advanced after beating Galatasaray with a solid 5-1 aggregate, but their recent form raises concerns. Inconsistency has been a key issue heading into this matchup.
Arne Slot’s side comes off losses against Brighton in the Premier League and a heavy 4-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup, results that have dented confidence ahead of this crucial clash
Ousmane Dembélé (PSG)
The reigning Ballon d’Or winner, Ousmane Dembélé, is back at his best and remains PSG’s most dangerous weapon. His pace, creativity, and ability to change games make him the player to watch.
Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool)
The Hungarian midfielder has become the heartbeat of the team. Dominik Szoboszlai will need to control the tempo and disrupt PSG’s rhythm if Liverpool wants to stay competitive.
Midfield control will be crucial. PSG will look to dominate possession and create chances through their attacking talent, while Liverpool must stay compact and exploit transitions.
Efficiency in both boxes could ultimately decide the outcome. PSG’s attacking form is strong, but Liverpool’s ability to capitalize on key moments could shift the balance.
Paris Saint-Germain enters as the slight favorite, though not overwhelmingly so. Their current form and home advantage give them an edge, but it’s not decisive.
Despite their struggles, Liverpool remains a dangerous opponent. Their quality and experience in big European nights could make this a much tighter contest than expected.
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