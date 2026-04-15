Football

Seven-goal thriller: Bayern eliminate Real Madrid to reach semi-finals

  15 April 2026 9:27pm
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Bayern Munich set up a Champions League semi-final date with Paris St-Germain after they came out on top of a seven-goal thriller against Real Madrid.

Five goals were scored in a blistering first half of a quarter-final second-leg cracker before the game switched to a tactical battle after the break with both sides slowing down the tempo.

It looked like extra time would be needed to settle the outcome, but Real Madrid substitute Eduardo Camavinga was shown a second yellow card for time-wasting following a foul on Harry Kane four minutes from time.

With a minute left, Luis Diaz delivered a decisive blow with his 24th goal of the season.

The former Liverpool forward played a one-two with Jamal Musiala before sending a curling strike into the top corner via a slight deflection.

Real ad led three times, but Kane scored his 50th goal of the campaign as Bayern, who led 2-1 from the first leg, responded each time.

They ensured there was to be no comeback from the 15-time European champions when Michael Olise curled in a fourth in added time to seal a 4-3 win on the night and 6-4 success on aggregate.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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