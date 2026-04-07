Kane inspires Bayern to first-leg advantage over Real Madrid at Bernabéu

Harry Kane marked his return from injury with a brilliant goal as Bayern Munich secured a first-leg advantage with an impressive win over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The England captain, who missed recent games due to a minor injury, played a key role in Bayern’s victory under the watchful eye of Thomas Tuchel.

Kane had a quiet opening half but was involved in the move that led to Bayern’s opener, with Luis Diaz finishing calmly four minutes before the break to give the visitors a deserved lead.

The 32-year-old then stepped up early in the second half, producing a clinical right-footed strike into the bottom corner to double Bayern’s advantage, leaving goalkeeper Andriy Lunin with no chance.

At the other end, veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer delivered a standout performance, making four crucial saves, including three to deny Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid responded by introducing Jude Bellingham just after the hour mark, and the midfielder made an immediate impact with an energetic display.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who had struggled defensively, redeemed himself with a superb low cross that Mbappe converted in the 74th minute to pull one back for the hosts.

Despite late pressure from Real Madrid, Bayern held firm to take a slender lead back to Germany ahead of the second leg.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.