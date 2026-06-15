Photos: President and political appointees present GHs6.1m to MahamaCares Fund

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has fulfilled a commitment made at the launch of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund (MahamaCares), donating six months of his basic salary and leading government appointees in contributing one month of their basic salaries to support the initiative, Jubilee House noted.
Attached are photos from the brief presentation ceremony held at the Jubilee House.
The combined contribution, amounting to GHS 6,102,737.80, was officially presented to the Ghana Medical Trust Fund on Monday by Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration), Nana Oye Bampoe Addo.
Receiving the donation, Administrator of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku, expressed appreciation for the contribution and commended the commitment demonstrated towards supporting Ghanaians in need of specialist medical care.
Speaking at the presentation, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting citizens facing serious health challenges and encouraged broader participation from individuals, institutions, and corporate bodies in sustaining the Fund.
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