Vice President reaffirms commitment to NCD care under MahamaCares 

Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to expanding treatment and intervention programmes for people living with non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

She gave the assurance during a working visit to the Ghana Medical Trust Fund (GMTF) in Accra, where she was briefed on its operations, challenges and progress.

The visit forms part of the government’s broader review of flagship social interventions, including MahamaCares, aimed at improving access to healthcare for vulnerable populations.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said the engagement was also intended to strengthen Government oversight of the Fund and assess the impact of interventions on reducing the healthcare burden on citizens.

She noted that NCDs continued to place heavy financial and emotional pressure on patients, families, and the health system, underscoring the need for sustained public-sector support.

“People do not choose to be ill, but when illness strikes, people need care and support. That is where government must step in, and that is exactly what MahamaCares seeks to do,” she said.

The Vice President disclosed that a pilot intervention conducted in February had supported 50 patients and tested the Fund’s operational systems, including digital platforms and response mechanisms.

While the pilot was deemed successful, she said it underscored the high cost of treatment, with about GH¢4.8 million spent on the cases.

“That figure alone demonstrates how expensive care for NCDs can be and why sustainable government intervention is necessary,” she said.

The Vice President announced that all teaching hospitals had now been integrated into the Fund’s digital system, with regional hospitals expected to be fully onboarded soon to enable nationwide patient registration.

She said the rollout is expected to improve equitable access to care and reduce the financial risk associated with specialist treatment.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said the government, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, was also investing in modern cardiology centres at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and Tamale Teaching Hospital.

She said the Korle Bu facility was being replaced following fire damage, while construction at Komfo Anokye and Tamale hospitals was progressing significantly.

“These facilities are no longer just catheterisation labs. They are comprehensive cardiology centres designed as one-stop shops, equipped with hybrid theatres, consulting rooms, pharmacies, intensive care units and oxygen plants,” she said.

She explained that the centres would enable patients to receive full treatment under one roof without being transferred between facilities.

The Vice President said MahamaCares placed strong emphasis on preventive healthcare, primary care, research and capacity building, particularly in addressing chronic and childhood diseases.

She said that the government was also focusing on the underlying drivers of disease, including diet, environmental conditions and lifestyle factors, to strengthen prevention strategies.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang underscored the importance of training health workers, including biomedical technicians, to ensure the maintenance and sustainability of medical equipment.

“Too often, machines break down simply because there are no trained technicians to maintain them. This must change if our investments in health infrastructure are to be sustainable,” she said.

Earlier, the Administrator of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, Madam Obuobia Darko-Opoku, said implementation of the Fund’s legal framework and patient onboarding process was ongoing.

She said public awareness remained a key challenge, as many citizens were yet to understand the scope and eligibility requirements of the scheme fully.

Madam Darko-Opoku expressed appreciation for the Vice President’s visit, describing it as an endorsement of the government’s commitment to protecting citizens from catastrophic health expenditure.

The Ghana Medical Trust Fund, also known as MahamaCares, is a national health financing initiative established to support people living with chronic non-communicable diseases.

It was launched in April 2025 by President John Dramani Mahama to reduce the financial burden of long-term and specialist medical care.

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