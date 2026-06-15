2026 World Cup: Tunisia sack Sabri Lamouchi after opening match defeat to Sweden

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Tunisia have sacked their head coach Sabri Lamouchi following their opening game of the 2026 World Cup, a heavy 5-1 defeat to Sweden.
A statement on the Tunisian FA Instagram read: "An agreement has been officially reached to dismiss coach Sabri Lamouchi.
"Plans are under way to appoint Mondher Kebaier as the national team coach [on an interim basis]."
Tunisia play Japan in their second group game on Saturday before facing the Netherlands.
Lamouchi was appointed in January and took charge of just five games. His only win came in a 1-0 victory over Haiti, who started their World Cup campaign against Scotland at the weekend.
The former Nottingham Forest boss was appearing at his second World Cup, having taken charge of Ivory Coast in 2014 where they were knocked out in the group stages.
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