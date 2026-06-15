Football

2026 World Cup: Tunisia sack Sabri Lamouchi after opening match defeat to Sweden

Source: Sky Sports  
  15 June 2026 6:12pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Tunisia have sacked their head coach Sabri Lamouchi following their opening game of the 2026 World Cup, a heavy 5-1 defeat to Sweden.

A statement on the Tunisian FA Instagram read: "An agreement has been officially reached to dismiss coach Sabri Lamouchi.

"Plans are under way ‌to appoint ‌Mondher Kebaier as the national team ‌coach [on an interim basis]."

Tunisia play Japan in their second group game on Saturday before facing the Netherlands.

Lamouchi was appointed in January and took charge of just five games. His only win came in a 1-0 victory over Haiti, who started their World Cup campaign against Scotland at the weekend.

The former Nottingham Forest boss was appearing at his second World Cup, having taken charge of Ivory Coast in 2014 where they were knocked out in the group stages.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group