Tunisia out of World Cup after thumping defeat by Japan

Audio By Carbonatix
Tunisia's miserable World Cup continued as their inability to progress from the group stage was confirmed by defeat against Japan.
After a tumultuous week in which they suffered a 5-1 defeat by Sweden, sacked Sabri Lamouchi and appointed ex-Saudi Arabia boss Herve Renard as head coach, it took less than four minutes for them to go behind in Guadalupe, Mexico.
An impressive Japan, who were well drilled throughout, broke the deadlock with a quick counter-attack which ended in Crystal Palace's Daichi Kamada prodding home from close range at Monterrey Stadium.
It did not take long for a dominant Japan side to inflict a second blow as Ayase Ueda produced a lovely finish to arrow the ball through the legs of a defender and into the far corner from the edge of the box.
Tunisia looked devoid of ideas for much of the game and gifted Japan ample space, which they used to display their free-flowing possession-based style.
Junya Ito added another when he rolled a simple finish past Tunisia goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen after being threaded through one-on-one.
Ueda wrapped up victory when he tucked a looping header into the far corner.
Japan were constantly a cut above and were never threatened by a Tunisia side who were pedestrian and had every attack easily neutralised.
Japan have four points and are likely at least to progress as one of the best third-placed sides, but they will hope to earn a guaranteed spot in the last 32 when they take on Sweden on Friday in their final group game.
Tunisia play the Netherlands, who are top of the group, at the same time.
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