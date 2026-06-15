Accra Brewery PLC kicks off ‘Cheers to Bars’ with World Cup viewing experience

Accra Brewery PLC hosted "Cheers to Bars" at Nguni Bar & Grill, a campaign that celebrates the vital role bars and pubs play in bringing people together, supporting local businesses, and contributing to economic growth.

Leveraging the excitement of the FIFA World Cup, the campaign creates memorable and responsible social experiences through viewing parties hosted at selected bars and pubs across the country.

Speaking at the event, Solomon Ayiah, Head of Legal and Corporate Affairs at Accra Brewery PLC, said: "Bars and pubs are more than places to enjoy a drink; they are important community hubs that foster social connections, create jobs, and support livelihoods. Through Cheers to Bars, we are celebrating these valued partners while promoting responsible enjoyment and strengthening the positive impact of the beer sector on our communities and the economy."

The excitement did not end there. Following the event, Accra Brewery PLC hosted a FIFA World Cup viewing party, where attendees gathered to watch the tournament's opening match together.

The atmosphere was further energized by the Jama team, whose lively performance entertained and motivated guests throughout the evening.

The event created an opportunity for consumers, business owners, and communities to come together and share the excitement of the world's biggest football tournament while celebrating the important role bars and pubs play in society.

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