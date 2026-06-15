Two diesel trailers collide at Kwahu Hwidiem

A collision involving two MAN diesel trailers at Kwahu Hwidiem in the Nkawkaw Municipality created a major road hazard in the early hours of Sunday, June 14, prompting an emergency response from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

According to a post shared on Facebook by GNFS, the crash, which occurred shortly before midnight, left diesel fuel and shattered glass strewn across the roadway, raising concerns about the potential for secondary accidents on the busy stretch of road.

According to the GNFS, personnel from the New Abirem Municipal Fire Station were alerted to the incident following a distress call received at 11:59 p.m.

A seven-member firefighting crew led by Station Officer Two (STNO II) Boakye was immediately dispatched at 12:07 a.m. to the accident scene.

The firefighters arrived at approximately 1:25 a.m. and found the two articulated diesel trailers locked in the aftermath of a collision.

The impact had caused extensive damage to both vehicles, with debris scattered across the road and diesel leaking onto the carriageway.

The spillage posed a significant threat to motorists, particularly given the slippery nature of diesel fuel, which can increase the risk of vehicles losing control.

Shattered glass and other wreckage from the collision further compounded the danger.

Emergency responders quickly moved to secure the scene and prevent additional accidents. Firefighters washed away the diesel spill and cleared debris from the road surface to restore safe conditions for motorists travelling through the area.

The crew also worked closely with the Ghana Police Service to manage traffic and maintain order while clean-up operations were underway. Their efforts helped minimise disruption and ensured that vehicles could navigate the affected section of the road safely.

Preliminary information gathered at the scene suggested that the collision may have occurred during an overtaking manoeuvre.

According to one of the drivers involved, the crash happened when the other trailer attempted to overtake.

Although this account provides an initial indication of what may have led to the accident, authorities are expected to undertake further investigations to establish the precise circumstances surrounding the collision.

Despite the extensive damage sustained by both heavy-duty vehicles, no casualties were recorded.

Neither fatalities nor injuries were reported, a development emergency officials described as fortunate given the scale of the impact and the potential risks posed by the diesel spillage.

The operation at Kwahu Hwidiem continued for several hours as firefighters worked to ensure the area was safe and free from hazards. Following the successful completion of the clean-up exercise and traffic management operations, the emergency crew returned safely to base at 6:44 a.m.

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