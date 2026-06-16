Government ends diesel fuel relief ahead of June pricing window

The government has discontinued the remaining diesel fuel subsidy of GH¢1.07 per litre, bringing to a close all temporary fuel price relief measures introduced earlier this year to cushion consumers from rising petroleum costs.

The intervention was first announced before the second pricing window of April, when government absorbed GH¢2.00 per litre on diesel and GH¢0.36 per litre on petrol to mitigate the impact of global fuel price volatility linked to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The measures were initially expected to last for one month.

Ahead of the second pricing window of May, however, the government reviewed the programme by withdrawing the petrol relief entirely and reducing the diesel subsidy from GH¢2.00 to GH¢1.07 per litre.

Officials at the time explained that the adjustment was intended to ensure the sustainable supply and distribution of petroleum products while still offering some support to consumers.

Government further indicated that the revised diesel relief would remain in force for two pricing windows, subject to periodic assessment.

With the latest decision, that support measure has now expired, effectively ending all fuel price interventions introduced under the programme.

The withdrawal comes as motorists prepare for another reduction in pump prices. Industry projections indicate that petrol prices could decline by about 9.3 per cent during the second pricing window of June, while diesel prices are expected to fall by approximately 1.7 per cent.

The latest adjustments take effect from June 16 and are expected to influence pricing decisions by Oil Marketing Companies across the country.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.