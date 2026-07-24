Government adopts IMF Policy Coordination Instrument to sustain economic reforms, stability

Audio By Carbonatix
Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minister of Finance, says Ghana is set to transition from the International Monetary Fund (IMF)-supported Extended Credit Facility (ECF) Programme to a 36-month Policy Coordination Instrument (PCI) to consolidate macroeconomic gains and sustain reforms.
Presenting the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review in Parliament on Thursday, Dr Forson said the IMF Executive Board was expected to approve the PCI, a non-financing arrangement designed for countries that no longer have, and are not expected to face, balance of payments needs.
He said the PCI would anchor the country’s next phase of economic reforms, strengthen macroeconomic resilience, support broad-based growth, and demonstrate Ghana’s commitment to sound and disciplined economic policies.
The Finance Minister explained that the programme would help preserve the gains achieved under the current IMF-supported reforms while reinforcing investor confidence and policy credibility.
Dr Forson said the PCI would focus on six key reform priorities aimed at sustaining economic stability and accelerating inclusive growth.
He listed the priority areas as maintaining growth-friendly fiscal consolidation, preserving debt sustainability, strengthening fiscal transparency and governance, enhancing monetary and exchange rate policy frameworks, reinforcing financial sector stability, and promoting economic diversification and inclusive growth.
He said the new policy framework would support the government’s efforts to build a resilient economy capable of withstanding external shocks while creating opportunities for sustainable development.
Dr Forson reiterated the government’s commitment to prudent economic management and structural reforms to ensure long-term macroeconomic stability and shared prosperity.
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