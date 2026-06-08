Sentuo expansion to position Ghana as regional refining hub, says Jinapor

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr. John Abdulai Jinapor, has praised Sentuo Oil Refinery’s growing contribution to Ghana’s petroleum sector, describing the company as one of the most significant private investments in the country’s downstream industry.
Addressing stakeholders at a ceremony marking the delivery of Jubilee crude oil to the refinery, the Minister said Sentuo was designed as a 100,000-barrels-per-stream-day facility to be developed in two phases.
He noted that Phase One, completed in 2024, is already operating at a capacity of 40,000 barrels per stream day.
“I am pleased to note that Phase One was successfully completed in 2024 and is currently operating at a capacity of 40,000 barrels per stream day,” Dr. Jinapor said, adding that the refinery has already made a substantial contribution to Ghana’s refining capacity, petroleum product availability and energy security.
The Minister also welcomed plans by Sentuo to commence Phase Two of the project this month. Once completed, he explained, the additional 60,000 barrels per stream day would bring the refinery to its full planned capacity of 100,000 barrels per stream day.
“Upon completion, the additional 60,000 barrels per stream day will bring the refinery to its full planned capacity of 100,000 barrels per stream day, positioning Ghana as an important refining and petroleum products hub within West Africa and the wider sub-region,” he said.
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