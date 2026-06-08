Sentuo Oil Refinery is catalyst for industrial development – Trade Minister

Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare

The Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, has described the Sentuo Oil Refinery as a strategic national asset that will strengthen Ghana's industrial base, boost domestic refining capacity, and reduce the country's dependence on imported petroleum products.

Speaking at the refinery's first-ever Jubilee Crude Oil Berthing Ceremony in Tema, the minister said the facility represents a significant milestone in Ghana's industrial transformation agenda and aligns with the government's broader economic reset programme.

According to her, the arrival of Jubilee crude oil at the refinery marks a historic moment for Ghana's petroleum sector, as the country moves beyond merely exporting crude oil to adding value through local refining and industrial processing.

"There are moments in a nation's life that deserve to be marked with gratitude, and today is one of those moments. For the first time in Ghana's history, crude oil from the Jubilee Field has arrived at a Ghanaian refinery for processing. This is a significant step in our journey towards industrialisation and economic self-sufficiency," she stated.

The minister noted that for years, Ghana has exported crude oil only to import refined petroleum products at prices determined by external market forces. She said the development would help retain more value within the local economy while creating opportunities across multiple sectors.

"Every barrel refined here creates linkages to transportation, agriculture, manufacturing and infrastructure. It supports jobs, strengthens businesses and improves livelihoods for Ghanaian families," she said.

Mrs. Ofosu-Adjare commended the management of Sentuo Oil Refinery for its commitment to investing in Ghana at a time when many investors remained cautious about large-scale industrial projects.

"We thank Sentuo for its confidence in Ghana. Nearly two billion dollars has been invested in this country at a time when many looked away. Your conviction that Africa must stop exporting raw materials and begin creating value from its own resources is not just a business philosophy; it is a patriotic act for the continent," she said.

The minister reaffirmed government's commitment to supporting the refinery and fostering the development of a broader industrial ecosystem around the facility.

She disclosed that government is actively exploring opportunities to establish related industries, including petrochemicals, fertiliser production and plastics manufacturing, to maximise the benefits of the refinery's operations.

"We are committed to helping build a local industrial ecosystem around this refinery. We want to see the growth of petrochemicals, fertiliser plants, plastics manufacturing and other value-added industries that will strengthen Ghana's industrial base and reduce our dependence on imports," she noted.

Mrs. Ofosu-Adjare further revealed that discussions with Chinese partners during a recent official visit had generated interest in additional industrial projects for Ghana, underscoring growing investor confidence in the country's economic prospects.

She assured the company of her ministry's full support in facilitating future investments and expansion plans.

"My ministry and I are ready to be your partners in making that vision a reality. What comes next will define the depth of Ghana's industrial transformation," she added.

The minister also paid tribute to the engineers, technicians and workers behind the refinery project, describing them as evidence of Ghana's capacity to undertake complex industrial ventures when provided with the necessary support and opportunities.

She further acknowledged the contributions of key stakeholders, including the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), the Petroleum Commission and players within the upstream petroleum sector, whose efforts helped make the milestone possible.

As Ghana continues to pursue industrialisation and value addition, Mrs. Ofosu-Adjare said facilities such as the Sentuo Oil Refinery will play a crucial role in shaping the country's economic future.

"Ghana's best days are not behind us. They are being built right now through facilities like this one. Let this ceremony send a clear message to the world: Ghana does not only extract resources; Ghana refines, processes and creates value," she said.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.