Ghana losing $2.5bn yearly from raw exports – Trade Minister reveals

Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare

Ghana is forfeiting an estimated $2.5 billion annually by exporting agricultural commodities in their raw state, the Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, has disclosed, warning that the country must urgently shift towards value addition to unlock growth.

Speaking at the second day of the Kwahu Business Forum 2026 at the Kwahu Convention Centre on April 4, the Minister said the persistent export of raw produce continued to deprive the economy of significant revenue and job opportunities.

She announced that Ghana’s long-awaited national agribusiness policy had reached an advanced stage, having been finalised and submitted for public consideration after months of stakeholder consultations that began in July 2025.

The policy is now expected to proceed to Cabinet for approval, in line with earlier indications by President John Dramani Mahama.

Mrs Ofosu-Adjare said the policy was designed to reverse the long-standing structure of the economy, where primary agricultural products are exported with little or no processing, leaving much of their value unrealised.

“The constraint has been scale and the conditions necessary to achieve it,” she said, pointing to longstanding barriers that have limited the growth of Ghanaian enterprises despite their innovation and potential.

According to her, the policy outlines measures to retain more value within the country by promoting agro-processing and strengthening linkages across the agricultural value chain.

She indicated that the ministry had also developed complementary industrial policies targeting key sectors, including textiles and garments, pharmaceuticals and automobile components, to provide clearer regulatory direction, incentives and standards for investors.

These policies are expected to be submitted to Cabinet in the coming months.

Touching on trade opportunities, the Minister said Ghana’s position as host of the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat placed a responsibility on the country to lead by example in driving intra-African trade.

She noted that efforts were underway to equip businesses with critical tools such as rules of origin information, certification support and access to tariff data to enhance their competitiveness across the continent.

Mrs Ofosu-Adjare further disclosed that the government was repositioning special economic zones to support agro-processing and light manufacturing, shifting away from their traditional focus as export enclaves.

She urged the private sector to respond to the policy direction with investments in technology, skills development, corporate governance and compliance with standards, stressing that government initiatives alone would not deliver results without active business participation.

The forum, held under the theme “The Future of Business: Scaling Up Local Enterprise,” brought together senior government officials, business leaders and development partners to explore strategies for expanding local enterprise and strengthening Ghana’s industrial base.

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