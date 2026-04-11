Trade Minister applauds GUTA as a pillar of economic growth; Prez Mahama honoured

Audio By Carbonatix
At the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) Awards held in Accra on Friday, April 10, the Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, said traders play a key role in Ghana’s economy.
She said traders support livelihoods and contribute to national development.
She noted that trading activities remain active in major markets across the country, including Makola, Kejetia, Salaga and Techiman.
The Minister said the Ghana Union of Traders Association plays an important role in the private sector, adding that traders and small and medium-sized enterprises are central to economic activity.
She said her visits to markets and engagements with stakeholders, including market leaders and spare parts dealers, had informed government policies for the sector.
The Minister also referred to macroeconomic conditions, stating that inflation declined from 22.4 per cent in March 2025 to 3.2 per cent in March 2026.
She said the changes were contributing to more stable prices and reduced cost fluctuations.
She said government was working to address challenges at the ports, customs and in business registration to improve the business environment.
She called for cooperation between government and the private sector, noting that traders link producers to the market.
She also urged traders to maintain stable prices.
The President of GUTA, Clement Boateng, said the association would continue to engage stakeholders and promote collaboration between public and private sector actors through dialogue in policy formulation.
In a citation to President John Dramani Mahama, read by the Minister, GUTA said government interventions had contributed to economic stability.
Dr Joseph Obeng, the immediate past president of GUTA, outlined initiatives undertaken during his tenure, including the establishment of a women’s wing and advocacy on tax and trade policies.
Former Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, urged GUTA to consider establishing a traders’ bank to support trade and to explore opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
Chairman of the event, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, called for action against illegal foreign participation in retail trade.
The event also saw the induction of new executives and awards presented to individuals and organisations, including the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry and the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC).
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