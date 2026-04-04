Gov’t to overhaul free zones into manufacturing hubs for local production – Trade Minister

Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare

The Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, has announced plans to reposition Ghana’s special economic zones to support agro-processing and light manufacturing as part of a broader push to expand local industrial production.

She said the move would mark a strategic shift from the zones’ long-standing role as export enclaves to production centres focused on adding value to locally produced goods.

Mrs Ofosu-Adjare made the announcement on April 4, 2026, at the Kwahu Business Forum 2026 held at the Kwahu Convention Centre.

She explained that the repositioning formed part of wider government efforts to stimulate industrial activity and promote the processing of agricultural raw materials within the country.

According to her, the initiative is intended to revitalise the zones to better support manufacturing enterprises and agro-based industries.

Mrs Ofosu-Adjare indicated that the zones would increasingly function as hubs for production and value addition, rather than facilities primarily used for export processing under tax incentive regimes.

Ghana’s Free Zones programme, established under the Free Zones Act of 1995, has for nearly three decades operated largely as an export-oriented scheme.

The Minister said the current policy direction seeks to align the zones more closely with national industrialisation goals aimed at boosting domestic production and reducing reliance on raw commodity exports.

She further disclosed that targeted industrial policies had been developed to guide growth in key sectors, including textiles and garments, pharmaceuticals, and automobile components.

According to her, work on the textiles and garments policy began in mid-2025, while the pharmaceutical policy is designed to address Africa’s heavy dependence on imported medicines.

She added that the automobile components policy is intended to deepen Ghana’s participation in the global automotive value chain, particularly as the industry transitions towards electric vehicles.

Mrs Ofosu-Adjare recalled that stakeholder consultations on a revised automotive policy were held in Accra on January 23, 2026, bringing together industry players, regulators and development partners ahead of its finalisation.

She urged the private sector to play a more active role by investing in technology, skills development, corporate governance and standards compliance, stressing that government interventions would only yield results with strong business participation.

The 2026 Kwahu Business Forum, currently in its second day, is being held under the theme “The Future of Business: Scaling Up Local Enterprise.”

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