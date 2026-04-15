Balancing compliance and trade: Stakeholders chart way forward on free zones directive

The Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, on Tuesday, April 14, led efforts to address concerns arising from a recent directive affecting operations within Ghana’s Free Zones, following a petition by the Association of Free Zones Enterprises (AFZE).

The engagement, convened in response to the Association’s request for dialogue, provided a platform for stakeholders to examine operational challenges triggered by a directive issued by the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, which temporarily halted the processing and receipt of finished goods into Free Zone enclaves.

While acknowledging concerns raised by industry players—particularly the impact on businesses operating under Commercial Free Zone Licences and disruptions to consignments at the ports—the meeting focused on identifying practical solutions that would protect regulatory integrity while ensuring business continuity.

During discussions, the Commissioner of Customs, Aaron Kanor, explained that the directive was introduced in response to emerging cases of abuse, where some companies were allegedly smuggling finished goods into Free Zone enclaves under the guise of compliance.

The Minister stressed the need for a balanced approach to address these infractions without undermining legitimate businesses, and called for stronger collaboration between the Ghana Free Zones Authority and the Customs Division, including enhanced joint monitoring within the enclaves to ensure strict compliance.

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