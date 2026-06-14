Sammi Awuku questions whether GTA board chair Gertrude Donkor meets Tourism Act private sector requirement

Akuapem North Member of Parliament Sammi Awuku is challenging the legality of the appointment of Ms Gertrude Emefa Donkor as Chairperson of the Board of the Ghana Tourism Authority, arguing that her current role as Managing Director of GoldBod Jewellery — a state-owned institution — disqualifies her from serving as a private sector representative under the Tourism Act, 2011 (Act 817).

In a Facebook post on Sunday evening, the NPP lawmaker cited Section 4(1) of the Tourism Act, which he says unambiguously requires the Board Chairperson to come from the private sector.

"This is not about personalities. It is about compliance with the law," Awuku wrote.

His argument is straightforward: a person who heads a public institution, exercises public authority, and manages public resources on behalf of the state cannot simultaneously be considered a private sector representative under the Tourism Act.

Awuku acknowledged that the government may argue that the GTA appointment preceded Donkor's appointment as Managing Director of GoldBod. But he contended that if circumstances have changed and she now heads a state institution, the legal requirement should still be respected.

Beyond the eligibility question, the Akuapem North MP also raised concerns about the concentration of appointments in one individual, questioning why multiple strategic roles are being held by the same person when qualified professionals in tourism, hospitality, travel, events, and creative arts remain available to serve.

He also drew a pointed contrast with the government's own policy promises. "We were told about a 24-hour economy and the 1:3:3 formula — one job, three people, three shifts to create more opportunities for more Ghanaians," Awuku wrote, adding that what is happening appears to run counter to that vision.

While noting that Article 70 of the 1992 Constitution gives the President broad powers of appointment, the NPP lawmaker argued those powers must be exercised within the bounds of the specific laws governing each institution.

"Mr President, we cannot claim to be strengthening institutions while appearing to overlook provisions deliberately enacted to protect and strengthen those same institutions," he said.

He called on the Ministry of Tourism to provide a clear public explanation of how the appointment satisfies the requirements of the Tourism Act.

Neither the Ghana Tourism Authority, GoldBod Jewellery, nor the Ministry of Tourism had responded to the concerns as of the time of publication.

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