NPP investment in my training has shaped my political organisation Skills – Sammi Awuku

Audio By Carbonatix
A former Director-General of the National Lottery Authority and Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, Sammi Awuku, says he is highly indebted to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for investing in his training and exposing him to international political systems that have shaped his approach to grassroots mobilisation.
Speaking on the Joy News AM Show on Wednesday, April 22, the former National Organiser of the NPP said the party sponsored him to undertake grassroots training and mobilisation programmes in China, where he observed how the Communist Party of China organises its base.
“The NPP invested in me to go and learn from different political systems,” he said.
“I learned a bit from how the Communist Party organises its grassroots and mobilises support,” he added.
He further noted that he also gained valuable lessons from the Conservative Party in the United Kingdom, particularly in party training and organisational structures.
“I also studied how the Conservatives structure their training programmes and organise their base,” he explained.
Mr Awuku added that the party also supported him to engage with the structures of the Christian Democratic Union in Germany, which broadened his political networks and understanding.
“The NPP invested in me, and I am highly indebted to the party for those opportunities,” he said.
According to him, the exposure has deepened his understanding of political organisation and strengthened his commitment to contributing to the party’s growth.
“I believe I’ve gained a fair understanding of party organisation, and I remain committed to giving back,” he added.
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