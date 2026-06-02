Abena Asieduaa Gyan joins the race for NDC Deputy National Women’s Organiser

Abena Asieduaa Gyan

A member of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abena Asieduaa Gyan, has officially entered the race for the position of Deputy National Women’s Organiser, outlining an ambitious agenda aimed at deepening grassroots engagement, empowering women and strengthening the party’s electoral machinery ahead of the 2028 general election.

Her declaration comes at a time when the NDC is undertaking a nationwide internal reorganisation exercise expected to culminate in the election of national executives at the party’s National Congress scheduled for December 19, 2026.

Launching her campaign under the theme, “One Wing, One Voice, One Victory,” Ms Gyan said the slogan reflected her vision of building a united and formidable Women’s Wing capable of playing a decisive role in securing the party’s future electoral fortunes.

The aspiring deputy women’s organiser said her decision followed months of consultations with party elders, women leaders, constituency and branch executives, youth activists and other stakeholders across the country.

She explained that the discussions reinforced the need for a renewed strategy to organise and mobilise women, whom she described as the backbone of the NDC and a critical force in Ghana’s democratic process.

Victory agenda

Announcing her candidature, Ms Gyan said she was motivated by a desire to contribute meaningfully to the party’s long-term growth and electoral success.

“In my commitment to serve the party and contribute meaningfully towards the NDC’s victory agenda in 2028, I have taken the decision to contest for the position of Deputy National Women’s Organiser after broad consultations with party stakeholders across the country,” she stated.

According to her, the future strength of the NDC would depend largely on how effectively it organises, empowers and mobilises women at the grassroots level.

She stressed that women’s participation must not be limited to election seasons but should form part of a sustained programme of political education, leadership development and community engagement.

Strengthening structures

Ms Gyan indicated that, if elected, she would work closely with party executives at all levels to strengthen the Women’s Wing and improve coordination among constituency and branch structures.

“My focus is to work closely with elected executives, constituency organisers, branch executives, and women across the country to strengthen our structures and build a united front capable of delivering victory for the NDC,” she noted.

She explained that her proposed programme would focus on grassroots mobilisation, organisational development, electoral preparedness, leadership training and economic empowerment initiatives designed to enhance the capacity of women within the party.

The aspiring deputy women’s organiser further emphasised the importance of giving women greater visibility and influence in decision-making processes, arguing that political parties achieve sustainable success when women are fully integrated into their organisational and electoral strategies.

Grassroots focus

Ms Gyan maintained that successful political mobilisation requires more than assembling large crowds during campaigns.

“Real mobilisation is not just about numbers; it is about building a disciplined, informed, and motivated grassroots base that understands the electoral process and is prepared to protect the victory of the party,” she stressed.

She said her vision seeks to create a vibrant network of women activists capable of driving voter education, community engagement and electoral participation across all regions of the country.

As part of her plans, Ms Gyan also pledged to strengthen collaboration between the Women’s Wing and the party’s International Relations Directorate to improve engagement with NDC supporters in the diaspora.

She noted that Ghanaian communities abroad remained an important constituency whose contributions could help advance the party’s organisational and electoral objectives.

Call for unity

Describing herself as hardworking, disciplined, firm and results-oriented, Ms Gyan said she would bring dedication, humility and a strong sense of service to the position if entrusted with the mandate.

She appealed to women within the party and the broader NDC membership to rally behind a common vision of unity and collective progress.

“The future victory of our party will be built by the collective strength, sacrifice, and commitment of ordinary women at the grassroots. Together, with one wing, one voice, and one purpose, we will organise, mobilise, and win for the National Democratic Congress,” she said.

Her entry into the contest is expected to add momentum to campaigning within the NDC as the party intensifies preparations for its internal elections and begins laying the foundation for the 2028 national polls.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.