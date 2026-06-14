Asantehene to attend tribe Culturefest’s fan festival at Toronto’s Sankofa Square

Tribe Culturefest will stage a major FIFA World Cup 2026 fan activation at Toronto’s Sankofa Square as Ghana prepares to face Panama in a crucial group-stage encounter on 17 June.

The event forms part of the organisation’s global #FWC26Tribe campaign, which aims to celebrate Ghanaian culture and strengthen connections between communities through football, arts and business.

Organisers say the activation will feature a large public watch party, cultural performances, exhibitions, food experiences and interactive activities showcasing Ghana’s heritage.

A notable highlight will be the attendance of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, whose presence organisers say reflects the importance of cultural diplomacy and the growing relationship between Ghana and Canada.

The choice of venue carries special significance. Sankofa Square, formerly known as Yonge-Dundas Square, was renamed in 2023 after the Akan concept “Sankofa”, which encourages people to learn from and reclaim valuable aspects of the past.

Tribe Culturefest Chief Operating Officer Kristin Gyimah described the location as a powerful symbol of cultural recognition.

“Sankofa Square is more than a destination; it is a symbol of cultural recognition and shared history,” she said.

“To celebrate Ghana’s World Cup journey in a space that proudly carries a Ghanaian name is deeply meaningful.”

The event is expected to attract football supporters, members of the Ghanaian diaspora, business leaders and visitors from across the Greater Toronto Area.

According to organisers, the Toronto activation is part of a broader programme taking place across North America and Ghana during the FIFA World Cup, with a focus on promoting African culture, tourism and investment opportunities.

Tribe Culturefest says its #FWC26Tribe initiative seeks to use the global appeal of football to showcase African excellence while strengthening cultural and economic ties between communities around the world.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.